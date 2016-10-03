Two free health classes to be offered at Westfields

Many physiological changes occur in women experiencing perimenopause. H. Zis Weisberg, M.D., OB/GYN, will talk about perimenopause, menopause and treatments for a healthy transition in a free class offered on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Westfields Hospital & Clinic conference center.

In addition, a free class to teach coping tips for depression will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Westfields Hospital & Clinic conference center.

Overcoming depression isn’t quick or easy, but making positive, small steps each day will help. Attend this free seminar, “Dealing with Depression: Self-help and Coping Tips.”

These sessions are free, but advance registration is required.

To register for one or both of these sessions, call 800-429-0383 or visithealthpartnerslocalcare.org