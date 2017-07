Randy Calleja, of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, (left) presents a check for $500 to Jackie Waalen, chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event. All proceeds for the Walk to End Alzheimer's help families in western Wisconsin counties find resources, support and enhance efforts for research. This donation of $500 for the Walk to End Alzheimer's will be matched by Wisconsin Tavern League Foundation. The hope is for a future free from Alzheimer's. Photo submitted by Jackie Waalen