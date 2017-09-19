"By supporting health, education and financial stability — the basic building blocks of a strong community — we are fighting for everyone here in western Wisconsin," board president Ann Schilling said.

Leading this year's campaign as its first-ever family Campaign Chairs was the Elwood family. Brian and Katie Elwood are longtime supporters of United Way St. Croix Valley, by giving their time to various volunteering activities in the region and through the employee giving campaign at Brian's employer, Xcel Energy. Brian, Katie and their children Michael, Evelyn and Matthew reside in Hudson.

"We are proud to lead this year's campaign — fighting for strong communities across St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties," Brian said.

Thanks to last year's campaign, United Way St. Croix Valley was able to distribute funds to 45 agency programs across the three-county area. They are also launching new targeted efforts to support early childhood education, provide more resources for mental health, and fight hunger.

For more information about United Way St. Croix Valley or this year's campaign, visit www.unitedwaystcroix.org or contact development and communications director Jessica Francis at 715-377-0203 ext. 101 or jessica@unitedwaystcroix.org.