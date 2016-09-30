WATDA Foundation donates to county fairgrounds friends

Don Timmerman (right), representing the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, accepts a $1,000 donation from Andy Lamb, River Valley Ford, Baldwin. (Submitted photo)

Chris Libbey (right), representing the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, accepts a $1,000 donation from Chase Paulson of Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, New Richmond. (Submitted photo)

The Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds recently received two $1,000 matching grants from the Wisconsin Auto and Truck Dealers Association (WATDA).

The grants are partial matches to the 2016 donations made by Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, New Richmond, and River Valley Ford, Baldwin.

WATDA Foundation Community Challenge Grants provide support to worthy Wisconsin causes in partnership with local car and truck dealers. The grant program is positioned to support dealer involvement in local, community charities.

The multi-year commitments of Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and River Valley Ford, both major donors, along with WATDA Foundation matching grants, have been significant in achieving the goals of the “Renovations for Generations” fund drive to ensure a vibrant county fair, both currently and for generations to come.

Due to the generosity of many individuals and community organizations, including 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, foundations, the local ag community and local businesses, the Dairy Complex was completed for the 2013 St. Croix County Fair and totally funded by the 2015 fair.

In addition, with a big boost from both Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and River Valley Ford, horse barn number one was constructed and partially funded in time for the 2016 fair.

Horse barn number one is designed to accommodate 46 box stalls and, when not used for stalling, function as an indoor riding arena.

The addition of the horse barn is a significant improvement to the horse complex and a big step forward in the “Renovations for Generations Project.”