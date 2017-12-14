Hazel Mackin Library: Books the Elf has been busy

Tech Night: Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:45 p.m. This monthly program has helped so many people with their computers, phones, tablets, Facebook and other social media outlets. Barb can even help organize your passwords, you photos and many other things during this tech time. Please call the Library to reserve your half hour time of learning.

Job Center: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10-12 p.m. If you are looking for some expert help for your job search, application process, resumes and cover letters, make time to come in and get some answers.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m. at Bobtown Brewhouse. Please note they are meeting a week early because of Christmas so stop by the library to pick up the next book.

Annual Holiday Event: Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m. for a great night of fun: pictures with Santa, live music with Camille Budrow and Carl Sones, crafts, cider and cookies. This year we will be selling the 40th anniversary cookbooks at a special price so plan on grabbing a couple for hostess gifts. We are so excited to celebrate this magical season with you!