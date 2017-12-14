Hazel Mackin Library: Books the Elf has been busy
Books the Elf is staying very busy at the library. He's been sighted all dressed up in his tux ready for a night out on the town ... he might have met up with one of his lady friends from your home! He was busy with his advice booth (lots of people needing advice this holiday season). Books was excited to ride in his Lego sleigh pulled by his reindeer in the fresh snow. He has encouraged people to do three good deeds a day; have you thought about how your kind deeds can change the world, one person at a time? With the cold weather that finally arrived, he is enjoying a campfire and roasting marshmallows today. Stop by the library and see what else Books will be up to this holiday season.
Tech Night: Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:45 p.m. This monthly program has helped so many people with their computers, phones, tablets, Facebook and other social media outlets. Barb can even help organize your passwords, you photos and many other things during this tech time. Please call the Library to reserve your half hour time of learning.
Job Center: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10-12 p.m. If you are looking for some expert help for your job search, application process, resumes and cover letters, make time to come in and get some answers.
A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m. at Bobtown Brewhouse. Please note they are meeting a week early because of Christmas so stop by the library to pick up the next book.
Annual Holiday Event: Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m. for a great night of fun: pictures with Santa, live music with Camille Budrow and Carl Sones, crafts, cider and cookies. This year we will be selling the 40th anniversary cookbooks at a special price so plan on grabbing a couple for hostess gifts. We are so excited to celebrate this magical season with you!