Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive's "Digital Dash" contest. If we hit 4,347,351 digital checkouts by the end of the year, we will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more ebooks and audiobooks for our OverDrive collection.

The library's digital books are free for anyone with a valid library card. Current popular titles include "Small Great Things," "The Zookeeper's Wife" and "The Whistler." Users can borrow bestsellers and classic ebooks and digital audiobooks to enjoy on smartphones, tablets, Kindles and other eReaders, MP3 players, and computers. Wisconsin's Digital Library also offers a dedicated space for younger readers, with a variety of juvenile and young adult titles. There are never late fees with digital titles, as they return automatically at the end of the lending period.

Readers can access the library's digital collection 24/7 by visiting wplc.overdrive.com or by downloading the Libby app from their device's app store. If you need help setting up your device, please stop by the front desk at Friday Memorial Library.