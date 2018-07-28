Million Calorie Burn back for 2018

The good news is that any activity done in 10-minute chunks counts towards your 150-minute goal! Ten minutes seems a lot more manageable to sneak in than 30 minutes or an hour. Go for a 10-minute run with the dog before work, take a 10-minute walk on your lunch break, and do a quick 10-minute body weight strength workout at home after work and boom — you're done!

Another way you could make time for workouts is to get up early and get your workout in before your day starts. The key to this one is to sleep in your gym clothes and set your alarm on the other side of the room so you have to get out of bed to turn it off. It becomes entirely too easy to just roll over and shut your alarm off and stay in bed if you keep it close to you. Working out in the morning leaves you energized and focused for the rest of the day, and gives you more time at the end of the day to spend with your family!

However you decide to get your workout it, make sure you record those calories burned and submit them to the Million Calorie Burn going on Aug. 19-25. As a community we are trying to burn one million calories in one week, and we want all who live, play, or work in New Richmond to help us! If we can reach our goal, Edward Jones, Westfields Hospital and Clinic, and The Centre will collectively donate $6,000 to the New Richmond Trails and Pathways committee.

Sign up in person at the Centre or through their website at www.nracentre.com and while you're there — check out the list of event's we are offering as part of the Million Calorie Burn this year! You can also check out our Facebook page to stay updated.