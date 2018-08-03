If we can reach this goal, Edward Jones, the Centre and Westfields Hospital and Clinic will collectively donate $6,000 towards the New Richmond Pathways Committee! How can you help us? Sign up online on the Centre's website or in person at the Centre and record how many calories you burn through exercise that week!

So, what if you are injured? How can you help us burn calories then? The good news, is that there are still ways to burn calories and exercise, even with an injury. If you injured your lower body, use your upper body to get a workout in — and vice versa. Cross training is also a good option for working out with an injury. Lots of low impact exercises can be done in the pool, including strength training exercises. If the pool isn't an option, you can get on a bike instead of running or use the upper body ergometer at the gym for an upper body cardio workout. Sometimes you just have to get a little creative with how you get that heart rate up, but it can be done!

If you're not injured, there are a couple of ways to ensure you keep yourself healthy enough to continue to do the exercise you enjoy without limitations. First of all, never skip the warm up. It is important to gradually raise your heart rate and start bringing more blood flow to your muscles. Just a short five minutes on an exercise bike, jump rope intervals, or body weight exercises like squats and push ups is a great way to start. Next, while there is conflicting research on stretching and its effectiveness — if stretching is important to you, make sure it is done after you are warmed up and not before. Stretching cold muscles can lead to a muscle strain, which can sometimes be a 6-8 week recovery period depending on its severity. Lastly, don't forget your rest days! You may think it is counterproductive to your goals take a day off or go to yoga instead of running 8 miles, but your body needs time to recover.

So, whether you are completely healthy or have an injury, you still have the ability to help us reach our goals. Don't forget to sign up for the Million Calorie Burn!