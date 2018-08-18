Events planned for Million Calorie Burn

Soda — 138 calories, walk for 26 minutes or run for 13 minutes

Chocolate bar — 229 calories, walk for 42 minutes or run for 22 minutes

Quarter-slice of a pizza — 449 Calories, walk for 1 hour and 23 minutes or run for 43 minutes

Personal package of chips — 171 calories, walk for 31 minutes or run for 16 minutes

As you can see, it takes a lot of exercise just to burn off that little chocolate bar or that single soda. Burning calories isn't easy, but the calories that you do burn during the week of Aug. 19-25 can be put to good use. Sign up to take part in the Million Calorie Burn that is starting soon! All who live, play, or work in New Richmond are encouraged to sign up. If we can collectively burn 1 million calories in one week, then the Centre, Edward Jones, and Westfields Hospital & Clinic will donate a total of $6,000 to the New Richmond Trails and Pathways Committee to help build more trails in New Richmond. Also, by signing up for the event, you will be entered into a drawing for one of five Family Fresh $100 gift cards to be given away to participants. Want a better chance to win a gift card? For every one of the events you participate in below, you get an extra ticket into the drawing.

Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. - 10, 8, or 6.2 mile training run w/NR Running Club (Mary Park)

Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. - Boot Camp w/ Sara Rogers (Starr Elementary)

Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. - Group Walk w/Steph Hoff (John Doar History Trail)

Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. - Bike Ride w/Rick Nelson (Gibby's Lanes)

Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. - Yoga on the Lawn (Westfields Hospital & Clinic)

Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. - Pickleball (Centre)

Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. - Corn Fest 5k and Strong Human Competition (Centre)