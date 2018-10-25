Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. The greater the number of people who know how to control bleeding in an injured patient, the greater the chances of surviving that injury. The focus of this training is on bleeding control though direct pressure, wound packing and tourniquet use.

"Sadly, the world we live in today has made training like this crucial," said Dominic Ehman, Trauma Care Coordinator at Westfields Hospital. "Tragic events over the last number of years have shown us that trained first responders will not be on scene to immediately care for the victims. The lay person who happens to be there needs to be that first responder. A person can bleed to death in as little as five minutes so having this knowledge is critical to saving a life."

Overall response to the training was positive and many attendees recognized the practical application of this training in day-to-day situations such as hunting, boating, shop work etc.

Over 130 faculty members from all five New Richmond schools participated in the training. The training was coordinated by Westfields Hospital in conjunction with the Northwest Wisconsin Regional Trauma Advisory Committee. Instructors from Westfields Hospital, Hudson Hospital, Regions Hospital, Regions EMS Education and New Richmond EMS facilitated the course.