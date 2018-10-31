The trade-in is put on by the HealthPartners PowerUp program designed to help families eat better and get active. Children donating candy will receive a PowerUp prize.

More than 2,000 pounds of candy was collected in the area in 2017, HealthPartners says.

Candy can be traded in during business hours at locations such as HealthPartners Dental Clinics in the Twin Cities, Hudson Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.

For more information and a full list of trade-in locations, visit the Halloween Candy Trade-In website.