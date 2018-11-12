Viewpoint: Score a touchdown with your diet

Carrots and broccoli are not typically the main course. No one should have to choose between eating healthy and enjoying tailgating parties. With these tips from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, your diet can stay on track while still celebrating the big game at the field. The five tips to make tailgating healthier are to bake, go light, substitute, make fresh and dip wisely.

Bake

Deep frying has been a staple in the making of tailgating foods, but it doesn't have to be. Instead of deep-frying foods, you can roll them into a seasoned coating and bake them in the oven for a great taste with much less grease and fat. Air frying is all the buzz right now and those are also a prefect substitute for deep-frying with a similar crisp texture.

Go Light

Brats and burgers are at the forefront of tailgating which is tough because these are both higher fat meats. Other meat options to grill that are lower in fat include: turkey or veggie burgers or try chicken kabobs. They also make chicken brats now. Use seasonings and marinades to enhance the flavor to your liking.

Substitute

Chips and dip are a partner that you don't want to break up. Unfortunately, many dips are made with a cream base which racks up those pesky calories very quickly. When making dips, consider substituting out the cream base for an unflavored low-fat Greek yogurt. It has a similar texture that a cream base would have, and it cuts out a lot of the calories in the dip.

Make Fresh

There are a number of ways to include fresh fruit and vegetables into your tailgating menu. A salsa can be thrown together with fresh vegetables and maybe even some fresh fruits like mangoes or pineapple. A fresh taste that will rid you of guilt and make for the best combination with your favorite chips. You can also make fruit kabobs or have veggies and hummus for a fresh taste.

Dip Wisely

To cut even more calories, try pita chips and whole grain crackers or make your own tortilla chips instead of potato chips or fried corn chips. For extra health points, cut up veggies for dipping. Bell peppers make an awesome partner for your favorite dips. To go with your chip substitute, you can push that old school nacho cheese to the side and give hummus a shot. Hummus is a much healthier alternative to many dips with it having a chickpea base.

Even though it sounds crazy, keeping yourself on track with your diet is possible during

football season. With the help of baking, going light, substitutions, making food fresh, and dipping wisely football and snacks can still go hand in hand without kicking yourself when the weekend is over. Football season can be guilt free and the focus of the weekend can return to cheering on your favorite team like it's supposed to be!

Recipes

Healthy Homemade Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Dried Chopped Onion

2 teaspoons Dried Dill

1 Tablespoon Dried Parsley

1/4 teaspoon Ground Pepper

1/4 teaspoon Sea Salt

Zest of 1 Lemon

1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Cup Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients and stir thoroughly.

Seal in an airtight container and refrigerate for 2+ hours before serving.

Serve with vegetables.

Avocado, Black Bean, and Mango Salsa

For Salsa:

1 large red pepper diced

½ pound cherry tomatoes diced

1 avocado pitted and diced

1 red onion diced

1 mango peeled, pitted and diced

1 small can corn kernels

1 15- ounce can black beans

For the Dressing:

Juice of 2-3 limes depending on the size and yield of your limes

3 tablespoons olive oil

Large handful of cilantro chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients for the salsa in a large bowl. Combine the ingredients for the

dressing in a measuring jug and whisk together well. Pour over the salsa and carefully

stir. Serve immediately.