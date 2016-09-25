Downtown art: City benches to get a makeover

One of the designs that could be used along Knowles Avenue in the City of New Richmond. (Submitted photo)

The work by New Richmond artist to begin as soon as possible

The city of New Richmond’s streets will be a bit brighter starting this fall, thanks to the efforts of local artist Taylor Berman.

The city council approved his proposal to begin a downtown beautification effort by painting the benches/flower boxes that sit along Knowles Avenue.

Two benches will be painted this fall, and with six total benches that sit along Knowles Avenue, the plan is to paint two per-year over the next three years.

Berman had contacted city officials this past spring with his proposal to utilize his skills in making the city’s streets more appealing.

A 2015 graduate of UW-River Falls and native of New Richmond, Berman made a request to city staff to consider his public artwork proposal, and after preliminary discussions, Beth Thompson, community development director, hit the streets and asked downtown business owners about the proposal.

“About two months ago, he approached Mike [Darrow], Noah [Wiedenfeld] and myself about public art. He came to us asking what we could do to make New Richmond’s downtown a little bit more vibrant … and to liven it up with some public art,” Thompson said. “We thought it was a great idea and excited that someone would come to us with some new ideas on that kind of thing … to help renovate our downtown and help make people want to stop there and shop there.”

The city officials then got some ideas from Berman, along with an idea of the cost and placed the idea in front of the economic development committee and utility committee because there are some traffic control boxes downtown that could be the recipient of the public art.

Both of the groups wanted to know what sort of feedback could be received from the downtown business owners.

“Noah and I walked the streets on three different days and got input from almost every single business owner or renter in our downtown area. Every single place we stopped … they were super excited about this,” Thompson said.

Using three different ideas that Berman had put together for the city officials, Thompson said they presented those ideas to the downtown business owners, but indicated the business owners didn’t care which design was picked … “they just loved the idea.”

However, Thompson did have the concepts for business owners to vote as their favorite.

“What we heard though was that everyone takes in art differently,” Thompson said.

The costs and funding solutions were also presented by Thompson for consideration by the council.

She said the cost would be around $1,100 for the completion of two benches. Funding the project would include $850 from WPPI that has been designated for economic development, with the rest covered by marketing funds available through community development.

The product that would be used is a high quality German paint that would last up to 20 years.

Thompson said it could be changed before it wore out, if that decision were made.

In discussing the design that would be used, council members batted about the idea for coming to a final decision among staff and the artist and then bringing it back to the council for approval.

However, because of time considerations, it was decided the artist would work with staff to come up with the final design so that Berman could get started as soon as possible.

The design will be painted, for the most part, on the street side of the benches, but will also be wrapped around the ends of the benches so some of the art would be visible from the sidewalk.

While there was discussion about getting the final design to the council to sign off on the selection, Berman said he initially did a number of different mockups [other than those presented to the council Monday night] … but that he would take into consideration the comments received by the city before working with staff to settle on a final design.

Berman said the actual execution of the painting should take him one to four days, depending on weather.

With that information in hand, the council voted unanimously to approve the motion to allow the painting and that it should be completed as soon as possible.