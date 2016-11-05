Beukema finishes in middle of pack at World Dairy Expo

“This year felt a lot more impactful toward my future, because I brought my own animal and I bred her myself. It was really special for me since, after five years of showing, I finally had a calf good enough to make it down there and to stand in the middle of the class,” Beukema said. “And being in the middle was good because I wasn’t at the bottom, but I wasn’t at the top so there is something to work toward and something to take motivation from.”

Last year as a seventh-grader, Beukema placed fourth in her class, but she moved up a class to an older age group.

“Moving up a class this year was difficult because I was competing against everybody else who was older than me,” Beukema said. “This year, my calf was fantastic. I did better in bred class than I did in showmanship, which I was really happy with. She’s been home-raised and babied by my family since we like her a ot.”

“It is a lot easier, and harder at the same time, to raise your own calf versus showing someone else’s. That is because you have complete control of the situation.”

Beukema was excited about how well she and her calf did this year, but there was an adjustment period while she shifted from the mindset of showing someone else’s calf she hasn’t worked with much to showing her own calf that she knows extremely well.

“It was a lot different to show up and show my own animal versus just showing up and showing someone else’s animal,” Beukema said. “It was really weird, too, since it was my first year taking my own animal. It is a lot easier to show your own animal since you’ve been showing and working with them all show season.”

Though Beukema loved getting the chance to show her own calf at this year’s expo, she still enjoyed getting to show other people’s animals as well.

“I like the pride and specialness of showing my own animal, but showing someone else’s animal is also really cool, because they entrust you with exhibiting their animal and they put all their trust in you to take that animal and show it to its best ability,” Beukema said. “Taking your own animal, you entrust yourself and spend time with it each and every day.”

Heading into next year’s competition season, Beukema has a few different animals she can work with and show, which means her work is just beginning, though this season is over.

“I won the 2016 Heritage Calf in the spring, so she has been competitive in showing all this year and I hope to take her at some point as well as take my winter calf next year as a winter yearling,” Beukema said. “In order to do that, we have to keep her in condition and keep her going.”

The process of keeping a calf in condition for competition season, especially through the winter months, is a tough one and is something Beukema knows she will have to keep in mind in order to make sure her animals are in top condition next year.

“It is really hard to keep the calves in show condition before the winter because you don’t want them to get too skinny, but you don’t want them to get too fat, either,” Beukema said. “So my heifer was a little over-conditioned this year, but we didn’t want to take too much more off of her since it is coming into winter.”

As an eighth-grader, Beukema is looking forward to heading to the high school next year and being able to take the agriculture courses offered at the high school.

“I really want to take the agriculture classes at the high school next year,” Beukema said. “I’m really hoping to get into Cornell and major in dairy science … because that is what I want to do with my life. I hope I have a farm, but I want to help on the technical side as well.”

With everything else going on during competition season, Beukema said she couldn’t have done any of it without the help of her family and the Grewes.

“This year’s competition was really special to share the experience with the Grewes who stalled our animals because they helped us out tremendously through the whole show season and helped me a lot,” Beukema said. “It’s great to go down there and represent New Richmond and our farm.”