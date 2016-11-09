Click for election updates

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
New Richmond News
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Republicans march toward defense of Senate, House majorities
Johnson surges to victory in final days
Trump edges closer to White House win, rattles world markets
St. Croix County DA: Nieskes defeats Yacoub
Trump has slight edge on Clinton in several battleground states
More Topics
New Richmond
Somerset
Roberts
Hammond
Star Prairie
Deer Park
crime and courts
government
business
sports
Headlines
St. Croix Central coach DiSalvo named Packers Coach of the Week
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS TV: Embrace winter’s majesty on this sled dog trek into Minnesota’s backcountry
New Richmond football defeated, but SCC advances in state playoffs
New Richmond soccer beaten in its first WIAA state tournament game
New Richmond boys soccer reaches first state tournament, will face Elkhorn on Friday
education
Headlines
SCC school board approves budget, tax levy and mill rate
Drama department to present “With Their Eyes,” a compilation of monologues about 9/11
Elementary Halloween Parades
Panther Pause: Taking student learning to new levels
Somerset Middle School September Students of the Month announced
life
Headlines
Hazel Mackin Public Library: Chili feed fundraiser at Cross Lutheran Church
Friday Memorial Library: A cornucopia of events for November
Work begins on Willow River Water Trail
Nelson creates art scholarship
Halloween 2016
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
notices
Headlines
16CV416 Notice & Order for Name Change Hearing - Kristi Mickus
16CV415 Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing: Joshua David Grimmett
City of New Richmond - Liquor License Application - Freedom Valu
Town of Somerset 2017 Public Budget Hearing, Special Town Mtg & Town Bd Minutes
10FA350 Bryan Dale Schafer vs Janell Schafer - Order to Appear
obituaries
Headlines
Edward H. Olson, 86
James W. Kreier, 67
Maynard Wayne Schade, 89
Phillip Clarence Holmquist, 70
Frederick Bauermeister, 85
opinion
Headlines
Nov. 3, 2016: Letters to the Editor
My opinion: Is this for real?
Today’s political scene filled with snake oil salesmen
Letters to the Editor: Aug. 18, 2016
Our View: Both presidential candidates ducking the press
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Click for election updates
By
RiverTown Newsroom
on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:06 p.m.
Explore related topics:
News
Advertisement
randomness