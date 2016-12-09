Merry Netflix: 40 holiday movies to watch in December

Unfortunately, the month of December is one of few times during the year when I wish I had cable so I could snuggle up and catch all of the cheesy Hallmark movies on TV. But, if you're like me, Netflix is your only means of entertainment. The good news is: I've found several Christmas-themed movies to add to your list.

For Hallmark movie addicts

Fair warning: These aren't blockbuster hits. In fact, I'm not sure any of them ever made it to the theater. But their simple messages of kindness, love and happiness will get you into the Christmas spirit.

"Dear Santa" (2011)

Crystal's parents begin pressuring her to find a husband and job. So when she finds a child's note to Santa, Crystal tries to fulfill the little girl's wish to replace her late mom. Crystal becomes close with Olivia and her father and — just when things are falling into place — the family finds out the truth. Will it be over for Crystal? (Bet you can guess.)

"A Christmas Kiss" (2011)

Struggling designer Wendy is the assistant of the city's most prestigious (and demanding) boss, Priscilla Hall. Working nonstop, Wendy finally attends a masked holiday party, where she finds herself trapped in the elevator with a handsome man, and they share a kiss. Wendy finds out later the man belongs to someone else, making matters in love and work far more complicated.

Other titles to check out:

— "Christmas Ranch" (2016)

— "Merry Kissmas" (2015)

— "Angels in the Snow" (2015)

— "The Spirit of Christmas" (2015)

— "How Sarah Got Her Wings" (2015)

— "A Christmas Star" (2015)

— "Christmas on Salvation Street" (2015)

— "An Evergreen Christmas" (2014)

— "A Holiday Engagement" (2011)

— "The Heart of Christmas" (2011)

— "All I Want for Christmas" (2007)

— "The Christmas Card" (2006)

— "Noel" (2004)

For those who love to laugh

Let's face it, Christmas isn't everyone's favorite holiday, but life is great when we can laugh. Why not take advantage of a Christmas comedy to bring the two together? You might have friends and family thanking you for reminding them of all the good things that happen this time of year.

"Get Santa" (2014)

After crashing his sleigh, Santa hides in a garage where a little boy finds him. When he attempts to round up his reindeer, Santa is arrested for stealing. To save Christmas, the boy and his father must communicate with Santa in jail. Will their efforts be enough? Only time will tell.

"Christmas Crush" (2012)

Georgia's high school reunion is held a week before Christmas, and she's looking forward to seeing her high school flame, Craig. But it turns out that the fairy tale boyfriend Georgia remembered may not be the one after all. Perhaps someone close to her has been her fate all along?

— "A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale" (2015)

— "A Very Murray Christmas" (2015)

— "Small Town Santa" (2014)

— "Christmas in the City" (2013)

— "Christmas Bounty" (2013)

— "All American Christmas Carol" (2013)

— "Pete's Christmas" (2013)

— "12 Dates of Christmas" (2011)

— "Just Friends" (2005)

— "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)

— "Ernest Saves Christmas" (1988)

For kids (and cartoon lovers)

Unfortunately, all my childhood favorites haven't quite made it to Netflix yet, but it's about time you start making Christmas traditions of your own.

"The Legend of Frosty the Snowman" (2005)

Frosty's job is to spread the Christmas spirit by revealing to children that magic is real. The town of Evergreen is the first stop, and the town's mayor is resistant. With the help of Charlie and his friends, will Frosty win the battle?

"Saving Santa" (2013)

A low-ranking elf dreams big. When Santa's workshop and the North Pole's secrecy are close to being jeopardized, Bernard's willpower is put to the test. Will using Santa's secret device — a time globe — give Bernard the edge he needs to save Christmas?

— "The Magic Snowflake" (2013)

— "Abominable Christmas" (2012)

— "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups" (2012)

— "Beethoven's Christmas Adventure" (2011)

— "The Search for Santa Paws" (2010)

— "Santa's Apprentice" (2010)

— "Santa Buddies" (2009)

— "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas" (2004)

— "Mickey's Magical Christmas" (2001)

— "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas" (1999)

There you have it; even if you aren't a Hallmark addict like me, you should find a couple films in this list to entertain you this holiday season.

If all else fails, use Netflix to stream "Fireplace and Melodies for the Holidays" at home or work. Trust me, it'll give you the warm and fuzzies.