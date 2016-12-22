Quarantine lifts at Gregory’s Gift of Hope

The shelter was quarantined in August after a dog adopted from the shelter in June 2015 contracted Canine Brucellosis, a reproductive disease that affects dogs.

Several animals from the rescue were infected with the virus, and six dogs — Kelso, Frannie, Nina, Gucci, Armani and Girbaud — died from the disease.

During the quarantine, dogs from the rescue were not open for adoption.

“It has been a long haul and we are so grateful for all the support through this trying time,” said founder Colleen O’Shaughnessy. “Not only did we lose some of our treasured rescues along the way, but our current rescues were hindered from finding their new furever homes.”

During the quarantine, the rescue’s kennel service, which helps cover the cost of the rescue, also was shut down. The rescue ran short on funds during the quarantine.

“With us being a dual facility and having boarding patrons, we lost important revenue that is used for the care of our rescues,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Per health requirements, the rescue underwent three rounds of testing of all the dogs in the facility. Dr. Knudson and Dr. Schlichting of New Richmond Veterinary Clinic provided care to the rescue during the quarantine, visiting the facility to help it comply with the quarantine protocol.

“They made a huge difference by easing our anxiety in that regard,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We are overwhelmed by their confidence in our program and in believing in our dedication to our rescue animals.”

The rescue will be lighting candles for the dogs lost to the disease. O’Shaughnessy said they are symbols of the rescue effort and will never be forgotten.

“We were tested and we have had our hearts broken, but we will continue on because it’s the right thing to do, for if we don’t their lives will have no meaning,” she said. “They mattered to all of us and we promise to continue, as those in our future will have no one if we ignore our duty. These lives were not lost in vain.”