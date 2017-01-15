Community heroes: Parker Nerby becomes one by nominating one

If you asked Parker to describe himself, you would most likely get an answer that was short, but honest — he's a normal kid who likes to do things with his family and friends. He loves sports and growing up in New Richmond. He is the son of Allen and Katie Nerby and has one sibling, Nola.

But for Greg Kier, a fifth-grade teacher at Starr Elementary, Parker Nerby is a hero.

That's because of what Parker did several months ago, all on his own.

"I attended the music at the Heritage Center one night this summer and Countryside Plumbing and Heating told about the Bryant Community Hero Program," Parker said. "I thought about Mr. Kier because I think he is great person who gives to the community and is a great influence to myself and others. Not only has he taught me stuff inside the classroom, he has taught me how to be a better person. I didn't know he needed a new furnace; the program was for ordinary people doing extraordinary things and I just thought of Mr. Kier."

As it turned out, Mr. Kier moved to Hudson last summer, purchasing a home that had been owned by an elderly couple who, in their final years in the home, didn't have the energy, time and resources to do much upkeep.

That meant that Mr. Kier had many improvements that needed to be made to the home — the furnace included.

"The house I am living in needed some serious work when we moved in the first of August because the elderly couple who lived there previously spent the last several years not being able to take care of it. They collected a lot of stuff and had cats they couldn't care for properly. We think the furnace was original with the house, which was built in the early 1990s," he said.

Mr. Kier was hoping they could make it through the winter with the old furnace and then update it later.

But because of the program, Mr. Kier's new furnace was installed in his new home just before the end of 2016 and just before the recent January cold snap hit the area.

"The [old] furnace did not run properly and sometimes it cut out," Mr. Kier said.

So when he heard about his former student's efforts to nominate him for the Bryant Community Heroes program offered through Countryside Plumbing and heating, Mr. Kier was stunned.

"I first became aware of the nomination of Parker Nerby after receiving a congratulations letter from Carol DeYoung from Countryside Plumbing and Heating. I was shocked and amazed," Mr. Kier said.

In addition to Countryside, Mr. Kier also recognized Auer Steel and Heating Supply for their role in helping to make the new furnace become a reality.

"This nomination was an answer to our prayers because we didn't have the money to replace it like we knew we should. Too many other costs have been getting in the way. The nomination by Parker was heaven sent. It will save us money both short-term and long-term because of being so much more efficient," he said.

But as much as the new furnace will warm the Kier home and his family, Mr. Kier knew that deep down it was the warmth he felt from Parker's nomination that really made the difference.

"Mr. Kier was my fifth grade teacher," Parker said. "Mr. Kier inspired me because of his hard work and dedication to our class. He also taught us some good life lessons."

After learning his nomination had been accepted and Mr. Kier had been selected to receive the new furnace through the program, Parker said that their first meeting was memorable.

"I met with him one day after school. He was very grateful and happy he got the new furnace. It also made me happy that I could do a good deed," he said.

Mr. Kier went on to explain his feelings when he and Parker finally met after the nomination was accepted.

"I found out that the local hero award was for a new furnace after reading the letter from Carol DeYoung. I couldn't believe what I was reading until I re-read the letter several times. I contacted Parker's parents a few days after getting the letter from Carol. They came to see us at Starr Elementary School a few days later and it was a joyous occasion. Parker is very shy but was still willing for me to share what he had done with the current fifth grade class I teach. After sharing what Parker had done, the whole class started clapping. That was when I think it sunk in for Parker that he really did an awesome thing."

While Parker understands the important impact his actions have had, he's still very humble about why he was inspired to do so.

After all, he's a kid with more important things to do — like hang out with friends and participate in sports.

None of that is lost on Mr. Kier, nor with Carol De Young, the president of Countryside Plumbing & Heating in New Richmond.

"The lesson we have all learned is something Mr. Kier hopes to instill in all his students, and something we can all take a lesson from — even a fifth-grader can make a difference in someone's life, and in the world," De Young said.

Mr. Kier expounded on what this all meant to him: "It is absolutely amazing to me that a young person who just finished fifth grade would go to a community event, hear an announcement about nominating a local hero, go home, find the website, fill all the paperwork out, and submit it with very little help from his parents or any other adult. It is actually very amazing. Parker nominated a local hero because of the community work I do, but, in reality, became a local hero himself for his gracious act of kindness and thoughtfulness. Quite frankly, this is a prime example of how wonderful our young people really are. We hear a lot about the negatives with our young people today, but, in reality, there are a ton of great things being accomplished by young people every day. Parker's actions are extraordinary because he took the initiative on his own without prompting from any adults. Who says young people don't do great things."

Through it all, the adults were amazed and honored, but it was Parker who probably learned a life experience that he will never forget — something he can build upon as he grows and continues to learn.

Parker said, "Through this experience I learned that writing can do good things. It doesn't take lots of effort or time to think of others and we all should do it more often."