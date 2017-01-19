Longtime cemetery treasurer charged with theft

Allegations outlined in a criminal complaint state Mary E. McGee, 73, authorized more than $15,000 in overpayment to herself between 2011 and 2016. The New Richmond resident is scheduled to make her first court appearance Feb. 23 on one count of felony theft.

The charging document states McGee held the position of cemetery treasurer/secretary for at least the past 37 years, but her handling of finances came under suspicion after the city of New Richmond began the process of taking over cemetery operations in 2016.

The cemetery had previously been operated by the New Richmond Cemetery Association.

City Administrator Mike Darrow said he couldn't comment on whether the funds were allocated to the association by the city or through other channels. He deferred comment to the district attorney's office, which did not respond to an inquiry by press deadlines.

According to the charging document:

McGee contacted New Richmond City Administrator Mike Darrow in April 2016, telling him she wanted to turn over the association's checkbook, computer and other records to the city.

During the meeting, McGee produced a "hold harmless" agreement that she wanted Darrow to sign. The document absolved her of any problems with the records.

Darrow told her he wouldn't sign anything without legal consultation, so McGee pulled out her personal checkbook and wrote a check to the cemetery association for $3,150. She told Darrow she had used the funds for dental work.

Darrow deposited the funds and ordered an audit of the association's financial records. A forensic accountant determined that McGee had overpaid herself $15,250 between September 2011 and March 2016.

New Richmond Police Lt. Veronica Koehler then contacted McGee for an interview, where she confirmed she had served as secretary/treasurer for the entire 37 years she worked for the cemetery commission. She said her job responsibilities included taking care of deeds for plots, making burial arrangements and meeting with families about plots.

"She stated that the job was basically a 24/7, on-call position," the complaint states.

Koehler then brought up the "hold harmless" letter McGee had presented to Darrow.

"She stated that the letter was to take any responsibility off of her if something was found to be in error within the books of the cemetery," Koehler wrote in the complaint.

McGee went on to tell Koehler she felt she wasn't being paid what she was worth and began overpaying herself after her husband died.

Koehler told McGee the overpayment amount was for $15,250. McGee said she was able to pay the cemetery back with funds she received after a crash. Koehler told McGee that the case would be sent to the district attorney's office for criminal charges.