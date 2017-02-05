Search
    Ellsworth woman, 80, taken to hospital after crash

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:45 p.m.

    TOWN OF TRIMBELLE -- An 80-year-old Ellsworth woman suffered undisclosed injuries after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday evening in the town of Trimbelle.

    At about 5:24 p.m. Feb. 4, police responded to the crash on Highway 63 near 450th Avenue.

    Wendy M. Khorshed, 39, Hammond, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on Highway 63. When she slowed down for some animals in the roadway, Phyllis L. Robey, 80, struck her from behind in a 2014 Chevy Cruz.

    Khorshed was not injured; however, Ellsworth Area Ambulance transported Robey to River Falls Area Hospital.

    Ellsworth Police and Ellsworth Fire also assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

