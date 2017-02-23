Storm shifts south, heavy snow still likely

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning effective 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday for the southeast Twin Cities metro area, including Washington, Dakota, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. The alert warns of six or more inches of snow and frequent wind gusts of 35 mph.

The heaviest snow will occur Thursday night until Friday morning, with the most accumulation expected in the far southeast, according to the weather service. Snowfall totals of 8-12 inches are expected, though accumulations should drop quickly north of Cottage Grove.

Likely snowfall totals through 6 a.m. Saturday (as of 9 a.m. Thursday):

•Cottage Grove: 8 inches

•Ellsworth: 11 inches

•Farmington: 10 inches

•Hastings: 9 inches

•Hudson: 7 inches

•New Richmond: 6 inches

•Red Wing: 12 inches

•River Falls: 9 inches

•Woodbury: 7 inches

Safety precautions

The weather service recommends traveling only in an emergency due to dangerous road conditions. If forced to travel, motorists are encouraged to bring water, food and a flashlight.

Xcel Energy issued a statement Thursday that the utility has more than 200 crew members prepared to respond to potential electric outages.

"Our crews and partners are in place and ready to respond if severe weather hits," said Troy Browen, director of Xcel Energy-Minnesota control centers and trouble operations, in a news release "We are monitoring the system and will safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions."

Power outage reporting:

Xcel Energy: Call 800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.

Call 800-895-1999 and follow the prompts. St. Croix Electric Cooperative: Call 800-924-3407. A power outage checklist is available at https://scecnet.net/content/power-outage-checklist

Call 800-924-3407. A power outage checklist is available at https://scecnet.net/content/power-outage-checklist Pierce-Pepin Cooperative Services: Report outages through SmartHub or by calling 800-927-2705. More information at https://piercepepin.coop

---

For winter storm preparedness tips, visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather.