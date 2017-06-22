St. Croix County to host electronics collection

Accepted electronics include, but are not limited to, televisions, computers, laptops, printers, copiers, radios, telephones and treadmills. Fees for the event are listed below:

• TV (13" and smaller): $25

• TV (14-19"): $30

• TV (20-27"): $35

• TV (28" and larger): $55

• TV (Console): $55

• TV (Plasma/LCD 4-20"): $20

• TV (Plasma/LCD 21"+): $30

• Computer/Laptop: $15

• Monitor (CRT-up to 17"): $30

• Monitor (CRT 18" +): $35

• Printer (small): $15

• Printer (large/laser): $35

• Keyboard/Mouse: Free

• Cellphone: Free

• Treadmill: $25

• Telephone: $3

• Vacuum Cleaner: $15

• VCR/DVD Player: $15

• CD Player: $15

Fees for this event are payable by cash only. No checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.