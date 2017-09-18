The Park Board and city staff would like residents' input about the types of passive or active recreational amenities that they would like to see in the future at these two locations. The feedback gathered will help the Park Board develop a master plan for both parks and identify funding priorities.

While the open houses are open to the public, residents who live in the Fox Run and Whispering Prairie developments are especially encouraged to attend. Residents are welcome to come and leave at any time during the event. Free root beer floats will be provided.

If you have questions about the open houses, or if you are unable to attend but would still like to share some of your ideas, please contact Public Works Operations Manager Michael Mroz at 715-246-4268 or mmroz@newrichmondwi.gov.