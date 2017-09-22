The Davis Street railroad crossing in Hammond will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28 — and possibly Friday, Sept. 29 — while Union Pacific Railroad replaces rails along the route. The official detour will be County Road J to Hwy 63 to Hwy 12. The village first found out about the closure, and the detour, on Thursday, Sept. 21, according Village Clerk Sandi Haze. Union Pacific contracted with St. Croix County on the project.