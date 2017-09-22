Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Davis Street railroad crossing in Hammond to be closed Sept. 27-29

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The Davis Street railroad crossing in Hammond will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28 — and possibly Friday, Sept. 29 — while Union Pacific Railroad replaces rails along the route. The official detour will be County Road J to Hwy 63 to Hwy 12. The village first found out about the closure, and the detour, on Thursday, Sept. 21, according Village Clerk Sandi Haze. Union Pacific contracted with St. Croix County on the project.

    Explore related topics:News
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement