Historic opportunity

In the passenger's seat, one of the strangers jumps back and forth between a stack of maps and a lengthy spreadsheet on his laptop to which he adds notes while periodically clarifying addresses for the photographer. Eavesdrop and you might overhear the pair using foreign expressions like "alumified" and "vinylized."

On the other hand, you might welcome these strangers and their camera if you have a roof to repair or furnace to replace and you want to deduct 25 percent of that cost off what you owe in Wisconsin income taxes next year, or even more if that property produces income and has a verifiable connection to a significant historic event or figure.

Bob Short and Rowan Davidson work for Legacy Architecture, a firm of five employees headquartered in Sheboygan. Short and Davidson were in the midst of conducting an intensive historical preservation survey of more than 500 buildings in New Richmond. Earlier this year the city was one of six communities to receive a $24,900 Certified Local Government grant from the Wisconsin Historical Society. The money is being used to pay for the survey to determine which if any buildings in New Richmond might potentially qualify to be listed on the State Register of Historic Places and in turn the National Register of Historic Places.

"Regardless of the style of the building, we look at the siding first," Short said. "Siding is often one of the first things people alter on a building. It's also a really major component covering most of the surface area of a building. Largely, if we see wood, we think that it is probably original. So this building looks like it has historic wood shingles.

"The three things we look for in a ranch house are, the front door, the windows and especially the picture window in the living room and the garage door. For this survey, in New Richmond, if the house has two out of the three, that's pretty good.

"Why we survey other similar buildings is to develop a context for this specific community, to be able to say, this one over here is the best example of what we have to compare it to."

It's fascinating to listen to Short and Davidson as they peruse block after block of homes updating the listings of houses from the 1988 survey and adding new buildings as appropriate. They use a sort of "architectural shorthand" to initially characterize a building then note deviations or alterations made to the structure. Clapboard Queen Anne, vinyl-sided bungalow, cross gable roof, second empire mansard roof and hip dormer are examples.

"The most modest houses that don't have a lot of architectural detail, we describe them by their form. A 'gabled L' is an L-shaped house and a two-storied cube is a two-story house that's a square box," said Short.

Surveys are typically conducted in the spring or fall because there are less leaves to obscure the view of buildings and the weather is more cooperative. Time of day, the angle of the sun usually dictates which direction streets get surveyed at what time to avoid too many shadows. A survey can last anywhere from a few days to several weeks depending on the scope. Because of those variables, Legacy can only conduct a few surveys a year. Also because they are expensive, most communities rely on receiving a CLV grant before commissioning a survey. The relative sparsity of grants and communities that meet all the criteria to apply for a grant, equates to just about the right balance between time and resources and soliciting new clients for Legacy.

The deliberation process between Davidson and Short is a microcosm of what makes this hybrid niche of architectural service so interesting. Conducting a survey requires them to exercise all of their specific architectural training in conjunction with their knowledge of the history of a community together to detect the story of a community one building at a time.

The survey starts with the "bones" of a community, its architectural record to which Short and Davidson add written historical accounts provided by individual community members as well as churches, newspapers, schools, cemeteries and heritage centers. Their curiosity and enthusiasm is evident as they piece together the puzzle of each building. Sometimes what is not present can tell you as much as what is.

"Driving around New Richmond even before we started our survey, we noticed it doesn't have a lot of ranch houses from the 50's and 60's. It has a lot more from the 70's and 80's. That tells us that New Richmond wasn't experiencing a lot of growth in the 50's and 60's, which is unusual. So depending on how rare one style of house might be in comparison to another style in a specific community, we raise the bar, because we don't need to take pictures of 200 ranch houses," said Rowan.

One of the obvious pieces missing since the 1988 survey, the 1916 neoclassical middle school. The test of time takes its toll.

Some other things missing from this new survey: many of the buildings in the city's existing historic district on the west side bounded roughly by the Willow River, Minnesota Avenue, West Second Street, and South Washington Avenue. The historic district was added to the National Register in 1988. Additions to the register in 1988 included properties like the Soo Railroad Line Depot building on High Street, the barn building at the New Richmond Heritage Center, the Ezra Glover Jr. House on Second Street (served as the city's first hospital), and First English Lutheran Church on Third Street.

Even before the first photo was snapped, Rowan had researched the history of New Richmond gathering "everything ever written about the city and its architecture" from a variety of sources including the state historical society archive, fire insurance maps, the city's GIS database, building permits, tax assessor information, even early phone books. He wanted to discover what the city looked like before the 1899 cyclone and after, how it was rebuilt, what industries employed people locally and did local schools and churches keep histories?

"Not everything can stand out when there are 500-plus buildings to survey. So we end up filtering what we see through what the National Register values and what the community itself values. Integrity rises to the top. The lumber companies are gone but the canning company is still here. Things have to last. It may sound cliché, but we're going to spend the most time and talk dedicated to what still exists, what has stood the test of time. Our goal is to document the best examples. It's relatively subjective versus scientific," said Davidson.

Davidson is quick to say history is being made today, every day. A ranch house built with hundreds of others in the 60's or 70's might not be considered historically valuable for 40 or 50 more years. A lot of history is about perspective.

By the end of the week, Short and Davidson will have photographed all the requisite buildings and collected as much historical information as was available. The winter will be spent reviewing the imagery and diving deeply into the historical record to create a final written report to be presented to the city and community sometime in the fall of 2019. Prior to presenting the final report, Short and Davidson will tour the city, but this time accompanied by a Wisconsin Historical Society representative. That person will review the findings and confirm the eligibility of specific buildings designated in the report for recommendation for nomination to the State Register.

"We share a record of everything we find with the Wisconsin Historical Society. They have a database which is publicly accessible. If you really wanted to, you could go on something called the architectural history inventory (https://www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records) which is huge, something like 240,000 entries, and look up your home by address," said Davidson.

At the initial public meeting Oct. 17, WSHS's Survey Historian Joe DeRose explained the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places are aligned. The rules and standards used to identify eligible buildings as specified by the state are the same as those used to qualify buildings for the National Register. The application processes are combined 99 percent of the time. If a building qualifies and is listed in the State Register, the application is forwarded to the National Register at the same time.

The criteria

Davidson listed the criteria for determining whether a building is eligible for listing.

1. Whether the building is associated with significant historical event(s)

2. Whether the building is associated with a significant person who lived there and why were they significant

3. Architectural type, period, method or a master architect designed it

4. A building has or may yield important historic or prehistoric information that contributes to the state's archeology record

The benefits

The economic benefits to being listed include tax credits for construction or restorative work you do on your building. To receive credit, your work has to conform with state and federal guidelines and must be approved before you start, the idea being to preserve the historic character of the building. For work that qualifies, you receive a tax credit, you can deduct 25 percent off of your state income tax owed (not property tax). You have to spend a minimum of $10,000. The type of exterior work that typically qualifies includes tuckpointing, new roof and window repairs. Interior work that qualifies includes things like a new furnace or rewiring.

If your property produces an income, getting listed in the National Register could make you eligible for a 20 percent deduction off of federal income tax owed in addition to the 20 percent off your state income tax owed.

At the meeting scheduled for fall 2019, members of Legacy Architecture and the WSHS will present the report and make recommendations. These are not nominations. Nominations of specific buildings or structures must be made by the individual owners, the city or another organization in a position to do so. Legacy and the WSHS can consult, help with the complicated process of submission, which is recommended.

The final report will be organized into chapters based on the use of the resources; arts and literature, religion, education, agriculture, industry, architecture and notable people. Davidson said that although there are sections of narrative, much of the story will be told by the buildings themselves.

"The fact that while the primary goal of the grant and the National Park Service and the WSHS's view of an intensive survey is to identify properties that are eligible for listing in the National Register, we also applaud communities when they want to pursue surveys because an intensive survey can actually be a very useful planning document as well. It can help to avoid demolishing buildings that might be valuable to a community. We also include recommendations to the city and the Landmarks Commission about different steps to move forward and how to navigate all the different things they may want to do and prioritize" said Davidson.