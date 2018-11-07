According to the Journal Sentinel's website, Democrat Tony Evers received 1,313,836 votes as of 1:40 a.m. with 3,657 out of 3,676 precincts reporting. Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker (Republican) had received 1,284,786 votes.

The race was so close that Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said a recount was likely. An unofficial tally had Evers winning by 1.1 percentage points — a margin that would be too large for a recount if it held. incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker as of 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

With 98 percent reporting and 3,592 of the 3,676 precinct results submitted earlier in the night, Evers and Walker both claimed 49 percent of voters' support.

The Journal Sentinel reported at 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday that Milwaukee County had more than 45,000 uncounted absentee ballots.

Walker is running for his third four-year term. The Republican governor was elected governor in 2010, won an attempted recall election in 2012 and was elected for his second four-year term in 2014 when he defeated Democrat Mary Burke.

For his 2018 campaign, Walker highlighted his team's reforms, which he said helped the people of Wisconsin grow jobs and increase wages. "More people are working in Wisconsin this year than ever before and average weekly wages are up nearly 20 percent since 2010," Walker said in a RiverTown Multimedia election questionnaire.

The incumbent governor noted that his team delivered on its promises to invest in schools and lower property and income taxes as well as healthcare premiums.

According to the governor's website, scottwalker.com, Walker plans to continue to "keep moving Wisconsin forward" by expanding youth apprenticeships to seventh- and eighth-graders and by providing tax credits for those paying off student loans, senior citizens and working families who're paying for child care.

Evers, the current Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, has served as an educator his entire adult life and campaigned on his dedication to children, education and investing in Wisconsin's future. Evers began his career as teacher in Tomah and currently serves on the UW Board of Regents, the Early Childhood Advisory Council, the SERVE Wisconsin Board, the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, and the Wisconsin Education Business Roundtable.

During his campaign, Evers criticized what he deemed to be Walker's inadequate public school funding, lack of protection for people with pre-existing conditions and his willingness to give foreign corporations billions in taxpayer-funded handouts.

"We've had enough of the 'divide and conquer' and career politicians who put campaign donors and their own political ambitions before the people of Wisconsin," That's why it's time for a change in November.

The Democrat prioritized funding public schools, investing in local road maintenance and public transit and accepting the federal Medicare expansion dollars in his campaign.

According to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, Walker and Evers both received 47 percent of support from likely voters heading into Tuesday's race.