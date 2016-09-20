No injuries in NR vehicle/train incident

An incident at the train track crossing of South Knowles Avenue in the City of New Richmond Monday evening, Sept. 19, resulted in damage to a vehicle, but no injuries.

According to police chief Craig Yehlik, the report for the incident had not been logged as of about 2 p.m. Tuesday, but he described the incident:

"The driver pulled up to the tracks and the stop arm went down behind the vehicle so they could not back up. They thought there was enough room but the train clipped the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries but North Knowles Avenue was blocked ... for about one hour."

Because of the closure of the highway, traffic was significantly backed up during the time of the incident.