Fender bender on South Knowles

(Photo by Jordan Willi)

A two car accident took place around 8:40 a.m. on South Knowles Avenue just north of the 2nd Street intersection. A white SUV appreared to have collided with the back end of a blue minivan, with the SUV losing its front bumper in the collision. The blue minivan appeared to have a small dent on its back right panel. Police were on the scene evaluating the situation minutes after the crash occurred.

More information on the crash will be available as soon as it is made available to the News.

