St. Joe home destroyed by fire

The home located at 677 N. Bay Road in the Town of St. Joe was destroyed by fire Saturday night. (Submitted photo)

The home, owned by Dan and Delmi Richert, was considered a total loss, said St. Joseph Fire Department First Assistant Chief Charles Barrette. The house is located at 677 N. Bay Road.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which Barrette said started in the garage. The cause of the fire was undetermined, he said.

A St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy was the first to respond after a neighbor called in the blaze just after 8 p.m. Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the caller reported flames coming from the garage; the deputy arrived to find the structure engulfed.

Barrette said the fire had spread to the attic by the time he arrived.

Crews from Hudson, Somerset, New Richmond, United Fire, Bayport and Stillwater assisted St. Joe firefighters at the scene. Barrette said crews were on scene for about four hours.