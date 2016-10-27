The crash, which occurred at 1:40 p.m. immediately east of the St. Croix River bridge on I-94, happened after a passenger vehicle driven by 85-year-old John D. Breault struck a damaged section of roadway. That caused a chunk of concrete to dislodge and strike the vehicle's undercarriage, sending it careening out of control, according to a State Patrol news release.

The semi, driven by 28-year-old Justin M. Fritsch of Hutchinson, Minn., switched lanes in an unsuccesful effort to avoid Breault's Ford Taurus. The semi rear-ended the Taurus, overturned and was left blocking all three westbound lanes of traffic. A third vehicle, driven by 58-year-old Paynesville, Minn., resident Steven F. Vaske, struck the semi's trailer.

None of the three drivers was injured.

Passing traffic was contained to the shoulder of the road until 3:47 p.m., when two traffic lanes were opened up.

All vehicles were cleared from the crash scene at 4:12 p.m. Troopers said westbound traffic was backed up for about six miles during the delay.