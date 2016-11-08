The derailment appeared to have occurred on the Minnesota side, where a freight car could be seen tipped over, with a portion resting on a beach. It appeared as if at least one other car was off the tracks.

It was unclear if there were any injuries or what, if anything, the impacted cars were carrying. When the incident occurred was also unclear early Tuesday afternoon.

Union Pacific workers on the Hudson side, where freight cars were being moved eastbound away from the incident, deferred all comment to company headquarters.

Officials from Union Pacific did not immediately return a call seeking information on the incident, nor had a Minnesota transportation department spokesman. Washington (Minn.) County officials did not have any information on the incident as of noon Tuesday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.