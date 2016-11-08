Search
    UPDATE: Train crew spotted 'debris' on tracks before 7-car derailment

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:26 p.m.
    A derailed freight car could be seen Tuesday morning from the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Railroad crews were working Tuesday morning to clear a Union Pacific line between Hudson and West Lakeland Township in Minnesota after a multi-car derailment.

    The derailment occurred on the Minnesota side, where a freight car could be seen tipped over, with a portion resting on a beach. Union Pacific Railroad spokeswoman Calli Hite said a total of seven empty cars derailed during the incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

    She said the train crew reported debris on the tracks before the derailment occurred.

    No one was injured in the incident and no hazardous materials were involved, Hite said.

    The train, bound for St. Paul from Altoona, Wis., was carrying mixed freight, according to the company.

    Hite said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

    The company expected the track to reopen by Wednesday.

     
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
