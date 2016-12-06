River Falls man dies in Monday afternoon crash on Highway JJ

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of County Road JJ.

Cernohous's vehicle, northbound, rear-ended with the back of a Skid Steer, also northbound on County JJ.

Cernohous was extricated from his vehicle and taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul via Life Link. There he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Skid Steer, Amy Nederhiser, 26, of River Falls, was treated at the crash scene and released.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, preliminary evidence suggests that Cernohous was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Nederhiser was buckled in.

Assisting at the scene were River Falls Fire, EMS and police, Baldwin Ambulance and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Monday's crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. It is the sixth traffic fatality of the year in St. Croix County.