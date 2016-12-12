I-94 accident at Baldwin forcing traffic detours

The call for EMS from multiple area departments, including Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond, went out around 9 a.m. with reports from the scanner stating that a multiple vehicle accident had occurred at the 18 ½ mile marker just west of Baldwin.

Eastbound traffic was also slowed while first responders worked to free the occupants of the vehicles and get them into ambulances. According to scanner reports, two ambulances left the scene headed for Regions Hospital, while another headed to River Falls Hospital.

According to information gathered from the police scanners, hazmat was called to the scene shortly after the occupants of the vehicles were taken away from the scene to check on a 55 gallon drum of highly corrosive materials that was being hauled by a semi which had slid to the front of the trailer when the semi came to a stop. Hazmat arrived on scene at 10:27 a.m. to help responders decide how best to deal with the materials.

A report at 10:37 a.m. from the scanner said the responders figured the highway would be closer for several hours as State Patrol investigated the accident and the hazmat team dealt with the corrosive materials.

More information will be posted as it is received.