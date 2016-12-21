Stevens Point man injured in early morning I-94 crash near Baldwin
At 5:45 a.m., Wednesday Dec. 21, a crash occurred on I-94 EB at at mile marker 23 in near Baldwin in St. Croix County.
Matthew T. Stennett, 33, from Stevens Point, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-94 when he traveled through the median where the truck rolled over and came to a stop on its roof in the eastbound lane of I-94. Stennett was partially ejected and was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with life threatening injuries. One lane of I-94 eastbound was closed for a short period of time while fire and EMS transported the driver from the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the WI State Patrol.
According to the State Patrol’s news release, Stennett was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Assisting agencies included Baldwin EMS and Baldwin Fire.