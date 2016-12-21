Matthew T. Stennett, 33, from Stevens Point, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-94 when he traveled through the median where the truck rolled over and came to a stop on its roof in the eastbound lane of I-94. Stennett was partially ejected and was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with life threatening injuries. One lane of I-94 eastbound was closed for a short period of time while fire and EMS transported the driver from the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the WI State Patrol.