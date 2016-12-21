Accident forces closure of Highway 46 south of Deer Park

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. and law enforcement closed the road and diverted traffic along 215th Avenue to the north.

Though those on scene couldn't confirm the information, the area agencies belived to have responded to the call were St. Croix County Sheriff's Department deputies, Deer Park First Responders, Deer Park Fire Department, New Richmond Ambulance and New Richmond Fire Department.

More information about this incident will be reported here when it becomes available.