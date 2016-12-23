Search
    Two injured in Wednesday head-on crash south of Deer Park

    By Mike Longaecker on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:26 a.m.
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of the Wednesday evening crash south of Deer Park on Highway 46. The highway was closed to help secure the scene. (Photo by Cindy Croes-Olson)

    A Deer Park man was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 46, after he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.

    According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeffrey Kobs was hospitalized after the crash, reported at 6:19 p.m.near 215th Avenue in the town of Cylon.

    Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Kobs was northbound in a 2002 Kia Rio on Highway 46 when he encountered the deer and crossed the centerline, striking a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 45-year-old Brent Zehm.

    Kobs was transported to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Zehm, of Emerald, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to a medical facility.

    Knudson said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Both men were wearing seat belts.

    Kobs was cited for failure to have control of his vehicle, Knudson said.

