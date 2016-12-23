Two injured in Wednesday head-on crash south of Deer Park
A Deer Park man was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 46, after he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeffrey Kobs was hospitalized after the crash, reported at 6:19 p.m.near 215th Avenue in the town of Cylon.
Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Kobs was northbound in a 2002 Kia Rio on Highway 46 when he encountered the deer and crossed the centerline, striking a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 45-year-old Brent Zehm.
Kobs was transported to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Zehm, of Emerald, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to a medical facility.
Knudson said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Both men were wearing seat belts.
Kobs was cited for failure to have control of his vehicle, Knudson said.