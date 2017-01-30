UPDATE: New Richmond teen dies in weekend accident

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department press release issued Monday morning, Jan. 30, the preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Dalton R. Mundle, 18, New Richmond, was eastbound on 170th Avenue. The car failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn onto 112th Street, entered the ditch, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Of the three passengers, Jordan M. Tulgren, 19, New Richmond, was in the backseat of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

Mundle, the driver, was taken to Westfields Hospital with injuries. It is unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt. He was later arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and is in the St. Croix County Jail pending formal charges from the St. Croix County District Attorney.

The other surviving passengers in the vehicle were also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Tianna N. McDermott, 18, Baldwin, was in the front seat, but was not wearing a seat belt. She was initially transported to Westfields Hospital and later transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of her injuries.

Kevante D. Crutchfield, 21, Idabel, Okla., was in the back seat of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Westfields Hospital for treatment of injuries.

None of the vehicle occupants were ejected.

Assisting at the scene were New Richmond police, New Richmond Fire and EMS, Hudson EMS and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2017 in St. Croix County.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office.

Read more from the New Richmond News