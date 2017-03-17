According to Jeff Klatt, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office field services captain, Amber L. Shellito, 21, Osceola was driving her 2004 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on Highway I and stopped at the intersection.

A 2014 Ford F250 truck driven by Jeffrey D. Cade, 44, Viroqua, was headed eastbound on County Highway E when Shellito, according to the report, pulled out from the stop sign and collided with the truck.

Klatt said the report indicates that Shellito thought the intersection was a four-way stop.

The truck proceeded down a steep embankment on the south side of the intersection, struck a culvert, rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

Though Cade and one of the passengers in the vehicle, Timothy A. Theobald, Stoddard, 29, were not injured, a third occupant of the truck -- Andrew J. Reilly, 32, Janesville -- was injured and transported to Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond.

Shelitto was also transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with serious injuries.

Responding to the call that was received by county dispatch at 5:12 p.m. were Somerset Fire & Rescue, St. Joseph Fire & Rescue, and two ambulances from Lakeview.