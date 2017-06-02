The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 44-year-old Christopher Windsor and his 41-year-old passenger as Valerie Windsor. Valerie was transported by air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, while Christopher was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. Both are listed as Knapp residents.

According to deputies, the Windsors were westbound at 5:03 p.m. on Highway 29 near 290th Street in the town of Gilman on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Road King when the deer collided with the vehicle.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by police, ambulance and fire crews from Spring Valley, along with Elmwood firefighters and LifeLink III air transport.

The crash remains under investigation.