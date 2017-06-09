Two car accident temporarily closes south bound Knowles Ave. at 4th St.
A two car accident at the intersection of S. Knowles Avenue and 4th Street in New Richmond temporarily shut down the southbound lane of Knowles at the intersection around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9.
New Richmond police and fire departments responded to the scene. Fire fighters used sand and shovels to clean up fluids that were leaking from a white four-door sedan, which received damage to the front and front right sides of the vehicle. Fire department and police officers worked together to divert traffic around the accident.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.