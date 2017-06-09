Search
    Two car accident temporarily closes south bound Knowles Ave. at 4th St.

    By Jordan Willi Today at 11:44 a.m.

    A two car accident at the intersection of S. Knowles Avenue and 4th Street in New Richmond temporarily shut down the southbound lane of Knowles at the intersection around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

    New Richmond police and fire departments responded to the scene. Fire fighters used sand and shovels to clean up fluids that were leaking from a white four-door sedan, which received damage to the front and front right sides of the vehicle. Fire department and police officers worked together to divert traffic around the accident. 

    This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
