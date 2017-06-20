Search
    Hammond motorcyclist injured in Pierce County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:22 a.m.

    A Hammond man escaped serious injury after a weekend motorcycle crash in Pierce County.

    Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, June 18, to County Road CC and 130th Street in the town of Maiden Rock.

    Officers learned the driver, identified in a news release as 59-year-old Donald A. Kranz, was westbound on County Road CC when he lost control of his 2009 Harley-Davidson on loose gravel.

    Kranz was thrown from the overturned bike during the crash. Deputies said he sustained minor injuries and was taken by Pepin ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha.

    Pepin County deputies assisted their Pierce County counterparts at the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
