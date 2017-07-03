Somerset teen killed in Polk County crash

Deputies were called at 9:18 p.m. to 290th Avenue in the town of Sterling, where they learned the truck had been westbound when it crested a hill and swerved after encountering a deer in the road.

The vehicle overturned and threw Freeberg from it; the passengers found him pinned beneath the truck and eventually freed him and helped Freeberg until EMS crews arrived.

Freeberg’s condition worsened after a medical helicopter was called and he died at the scene.

Deputies said Freeberg was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The four passengers were belted, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.