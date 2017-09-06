Update: Two vehicles collide on South Knowles

According to the New Richmond Police Department report, Unit 1 — driven by Joshua Maciel, 36, 1748 105th Street — was traveling northbound on South Knowles when it approached the intersection of South Knowles Avenue and Second Street. Unit 2 — driven by Erica Malotke, 29, 127 South Green Avenue — was traveling westbound on East Second Street when it attempted to turn left onto South Knowles Avenue to continue southbound. Unit 1 then struck Unit 2 as the vehicles entered the intersection. Maciel stated to police that he believed he had the green light at the intersection, while Malotke said she believed she had the green light. Unit 1 received disabling damage to the left front corner and front of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed due to damage. Unit 2 received disabling damage to the left side front, left front corner and front of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed due to damage.

NEW RICHMOND -- Dispatch called New Richmond Fire to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of South Knowles Avenue and Second Street to perform clean up.

While details were not immediately available, a south-bound pointing Ford pickup truck was seen partially atop the hood of a small four-door Toyota vehicle, which appeared to be heading northbound on Knowles Avenue.

