    Semi tractor-trailer and Honda collide

    By Sarah Nigbor on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

    Two women were taken to the hospital Wednesday, Aug. 30 after their vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer in the town of Ellsworth.

    Pierce County Sheriff's deputies were notified of the crash at 11:43 p.m., which occurred at the intersection of Highway 10 and 610th Street.

    Initial investigation indicates a 2014 Honda CRV, driven by 73-year-old Sharon Ann Zielke of Glidden, failed to yield the right of way to a 2014 Freightliner operated by 66-year-old Steven J. Parson of Hammond, causing the Freightliner to strike the Honda.

    Zielke and her passenger, 34-year-old Maria Theresa Brandenburg of Butternut, were transported to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Ellsworth EMS and Ellsworth Fire assisted Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

