Clear Lake-area crash sends 1 to hospital

The man, identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol as Joseph P. Koehler, was hospitalized after the crash, reported at noon Sunday, Sept. 17, at Highway 63 and County Road F in Polk County.

Koehler, who was taken to Amery Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was the only person injured in the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers determined Koehler failed to yield at a stop sign while heading east on County Road F and pulled out in front of a Cadillac Escalade that struck his Chevy Monte Carlo. Impact from the crash sent the two vehicles careening into a Dodge Caravan that was waiting to turn at the intersection.

The Cadillac was driven by 59-year-old Cumberland resident David G. Ficocello, while the Dodge was driven by 40-year-old Steven S. Sunday of Clear Lake.

Troopers said Koehler was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, operating under the influence of marijuana with a child in the vehicle, failure to yield right-of-way and driving without a license.