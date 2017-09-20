Search
Body discovered along St. Croix River in Hudson

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:30 p.m.
    Hudson police said a 74-year-old woman's body was found near this spot at the end of Dike Road in Hudson. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    Hudson police opened a death investigation Wednesday after the discovery of a woman’s body along the St. Croix River.

    Police Chief Marty Jensen said the woman was a 74-year-old Hudson resident. Police were attempting to confirm her identity with relatives, he said.

    The death, he said, does not appear suspicious “at this point in time.” The chief said the woman had not been reported missing.

    The discovery was made at 10:39 a.m. by a woman walking her dog at the end of Dike Road, Jensen said.

    He said it wasn’t clear if there were signs of trauma. The body, which was partially in the water, appeared to have been there less than a day, Jensen said.

    The woman’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
