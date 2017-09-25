Search
    UPDATE: NR man named in motorcycle crash

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:02 a.m.

    A 60-year-old New Richmond man was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in the town of Trimbelle.

    John Willard Cooke was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

    According to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release, the man lost control of a 2008 Honda motorcycle on County Road O near 430th Avenue. He was driving alone and not wearing a helmet.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

