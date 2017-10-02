Man dies as result of Polk County crash

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and State Highway 87 late Sunday night.

The driver, the lone occupant, was unconscious, unresponsive and trapped in a pickup truck, found in a swampy area off the roadway at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Emergency services personnel were able to remove him from the vehicle and begin CPR. He was transported to St. Croix Regional Medical Center and later flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner informed Polk County that the man died at 11:05 p.m. His name is not being released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Cushing Fire Department, Cushing First Responders, Luck Area Ambulance Service, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.