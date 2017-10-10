New Richmond crash sends 3 to hospital

READ MORE: Local firefighters train at new CVTC facility | Charges: Checking account reveals $19K stolen | Man identified in Polk County fatal crash

Police responded to the crash at 9:30 a.m. at South Knowles Avenue and Richmond Way. According to officers, the 43-year-old man was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado that was attempting to turn left from South Knowles Avenue onto West Richmond Way when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Malibu.

The Malibu, driven by the 66-year-old man, was southbound on South Knowles Avenue at the time of the crash.

Scanner traffic indicated at least one victim needed to be extricated.

All three victims were wearing seat belts, according to police.

New Richmond firefighters and EMS crews assisted police with the crash, which remains under investigation.